Ubi Frankln’s Baby Mama, Sandra Iheuwa Makes a Case for Men and Engagement Rings

If I’m cuffed, he better be cuffed too. That’s the rule in Sandra Iheuwa’s playbook as far cuffing goes.

The mother of one of music executive cum blogger, Ubi Frankln’s children, took to Instagram to share her thoughts on men wearing engagement rings.

Sandra Iheuwa who recently made the revelation that Ubi Frankln is a ‘boob’ guy noted that if she gets engaged, her man should also wear an engagement ring as she can’t be showing off her rock while he isn’t.

She captioned the picture text she posted;

“I can’t be cuffed and he isn’t. You must wear an engagement ring as well.

But will she buy the ring though or does her man have to get one for himself?

