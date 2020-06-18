Ubi Franklin’s House Flooded and Damaged Due to Heavy Downpour

Ubi Franklin’s house has been flooded and damaged due to the heavy downpour in Lagos.

The businessman and record label boss shared a video of the huge damage and havoc wreaked on his home via Instagram.

In the video, the POP roof of one of the rooms in the apartment had been torn off and was lying on the floor.

“At about 5:30am, I heard a knock on my door and when I came out it was my PA ” sir the house is flooded”.

“The roof came off, POP soaked and it was raining directly into one of the guest rooms upstairs and luckily, The person sleeping in the room was not hurt, he wrote.

” Stay safe guys, I dey here dey swim for my house. Thank God we are all safe and no one was hurt.

