Ubi Franklin’s Baby Mama, Sandra Iheuwa Confirms He’s a ‘Boob’ Guy

Well, it’s now no secret that Ubi Frankln is a boob kind of guy as confirmed by one of his baby mamas.

This revelation came about after Sandra Iheuwa posted a photo of her daughter, Ariella, whom she shares with the music executive cum blogger, suckling at her breast as she tried to get work done.

A fan had left a comment stating;

“Never seen a female child that loves breast soo much. You are a wonderful mother, more grace to you”.

Sandra Iheuwa had replied to the comment saying;

“She took it from her daddy”.

So, in case you needed the information, you have it. Ubi Frankln is a boob guy.

