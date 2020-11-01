Ubi Franklin’s Baby Mama, Sandra Iheuwa Confirms He’s a ‘Boob’ Guy

Well, it’s now no secret that Ubi Frankln is a boob kind of guy as confirmed by one of his baby mamas.
This revelation came about after Sandra Iheuwa posted a photo of her daughter, Ariella, whom she shares with the music executive cum blogger, suckling at her breast as she tried to get work done.
A fan had left a comment stating;
“Never seen a female child that loves breast soo much. You are a wonderful mother, more grace to you”.
Sandra Iheuwa had replied to the comment saying;
“She took it from her daddy”.
So, in case you needed the information, you have it. Ubi Frankln is a boob guy.