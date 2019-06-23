Ubi Franklin Threatens Lawsuit Following Claims That He Duped Davido and Chioma

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Ubi Franklin Threatens Lawsuit Following Claims That He Duped Davido and Chioma

Ubi Franklin has finally responded after a blogger claimed he scammed Davido and Chioma Avril Rowland out of millions of Naira.

The drama started after Chioma shared a post in which she said she would sue an unnamed person, and a blog claimed that she was referring to Ubi, who allegedly scammed her and Davido of ‘millions.’

Well, Davido shared a screenshot of the blog post, with a caption that screamed “false” in caps. And now, Ubi has thrown shots on his Instagram, hinting that he plans to take the issue up with the courts.

See his post below:

Related Posts

Lizzo Opens Up About Her Battle With Depression in New Instagram Post

June 23, 2019

D’banj Tells How He’s Able to Keep Drama Out of His Marriage

June 23, 2019

Davido Shuts Down Reports That Ubi Franklin Duped Him and Chef Chi: “False!”

June 23, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *