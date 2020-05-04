Ubi Franklin has spoken candidly about his personal struggles over the years in a candid chat with Chude Jideonwo.

The record label own sat down for the latest episode of “#WithChude” during which he spoke about his marriage to Lilian Esoro, the birth of their son, his failed partnership with Iyanya, and more.

About Iyanya, he said:

Partnership has to do with understanding, and when it gets to a point where there is no more understanding, greed sets in, ‘I’m a big man’ falls in, I can no longer listen to my partner, then you’ll realise that something is broken. Being in that situation taught me a lesson that there are people that are meant to pass by. With Iyanya, we were going through the same trip, I was on my journey, he was on his journey, we had somewhere we had to stop to relax, we stopped there, did our music business, built our brands, and it was time for us to move on to the next thing. He’s not doing badly, I am not doing badly.

About his crumbling business and marriage, he said:

I don’t wish that for anyone. Three things happened; my son came, I was happy, but the marriage and business were in a storm. It was a tough time. It was one of those times when you could kill yourself and not feel it. There were times I will pin something on my skin so deep just to feel the pains and be distracted from the real pain I was feeling inside. At that time, all I could think of was, after all my sufferings, let it be that Ubi Franklin died in a C300. A newly acquired C300. That was what was going through my head. When you’re going through pains and frustration, you’ll think about a lot of things. I felt that having bought that car, I could go kill myself.

And he said a lot more.

Watch the episode below:

