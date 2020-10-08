Ubi Franklin says Celebrities are the Most Depressed People in Nigeria

Ubi Franklin has revealed that some of our favourite celebrities are the most depressed people in Nigeria.

The record label executive cum blogger made this disclosure via his twitter handle.

He noted that many celebrities are not doing okay but put up a front in order to take attention away from their ordeal.

Ubi Franklin stated that the struggles range from financial to health challenges to cyber bullying, low self esteem etc.

The most depressed people in Nigeria are your favorite celebrities, we all want to keep that front that we are doing ok, some struggles they don’t tell you range from, Financial, health , low self esteem, cyber bullying and public perception/expectations , no hit song ETC. — ubi Franklin ofem (@ubifranklin1) October 8, 2020

It wouldn’t be so bad to be nicer to these celebrities as they are also humans with everyday struggle.

