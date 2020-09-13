Ubi Franklin Reveals He’s Been in Ozo’s Shoes Before

Ubi Franklin has revealed that he was in the same situation as Big Brother Naija housemate, Ozo, regarding a love interest in the past.

The former record label executive has confessed that watching him persistently chase fellow housemate, Nengi and profess his love for her, brought back memories for him.

Ubi Franklin stated that he unrelentlessly kept chasing the object of his affection and suddenly decided to take a 2-month break from the fruitless endeavour.

In the third month, she called him out of the blues and they got talking again. However, because the relationship has been through many lows, it didn’t last.

