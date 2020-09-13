Ubi Franklin Reveals He’s Been in Ozo’s Shoes Before

Ubi Franklin has revealed that he was in the same situation as Big Brother Naija housemate, Ozo, regarding a love interest in the past.
The former record label executive has confessed that watching him persistently chase fellow housemate, Nengi and profess his love for her, brought back memories for him.
Ubi Franklin stated that he unrelentlessly kept chasing the object of his affection and suddenly decided to take a 2-month break from the fruitless endeavour.
In the third month, she called him out of the blues and they got talking again. However, because the relationship has been through many lows, it didn’t last.
View this post on Instagram
Watching him daily brings back some memories, I woke up one day and didn’t call or text for 2 months and I the 3rd month I got a call, “Hi ubi Where are you”? But because of the stress the relationship had go through before we got together, it didn’t last. We spent the first one month talking about the events of the past. Ozo will be fine, he might not be able to chase a woman anymore.