Ubi Franklin reportedly is set to be a dad again.

According to Instablog9ja who leaked the news, the music boss is in a relationship with US-based woman, Sandra Iheuwa, who is pregnant with his fourth child. And she has entered her final trimester, ready to give birth to their child.

And this comes mere weeks after Franklin welcomed his third child with his South African staff, Nicola Siyo.

Franklin had yet to confirm this story as at press time.