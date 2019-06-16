Ubi Franklin Replies Folks Who Troll Him on Instagram

Ubi Franklin has been catching a lot of flak on social media ever since singer Iyanya accused him of fraud and a US-based woman claimed he scammed her of N8 million.

To avoid the backlash, Franklin limited the comments on his Instagram (meaning, if he isn’t following you, you can’t comment on his posts), and once in a while, he fires back when folks have a lot to say about him on Instagram blogs.

Like he did yesterday, when he dragged his critics, letting y’all know that ‘securing the bag’ remain the most important thing for him.

“Never explain yourself to people, everyone has what they are dealing with that’s yet to get on social media,” he wrote, adding, “The weakest people are those who hide behind fake accounts to pass their fake gist across. The most important thing is your family and your bag, secure it and make sure your confidence level is 💯.”

And he said a lot more.

See his post below: