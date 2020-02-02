Ubi Franklin Quashes Beef With Sandra Iheuwa, Unites With Daughter

Ubi Franklin has finally made peace with Sandra Iheuwa, the US-based woman who says he got her pregnant and scammed her of N8 million.

While she was pregnant with Ubi’s fourth child, she wrote that they met in London, and then again in the United States, became friends and soon she had to lend him some money to invest in his business ideas.

Things fell apart for them and Ubi has yet to pay back what he allegedly owes her, despite her attempts to get her money back. Read all about that here.

Now, they seemingly have made peace, and both Iheuwa and Ubi have shared photos of him cuddling their daughter.

Check out the photos below: