Ubi Franklin Explains Why His Staff is Pregnant With His Third Child

Ubi Franklin is set to be a dad for the third time.
The MMMG boss confirmed this after rumours surfaced that his staff, Nicola Siyo, is pregnant with his child.
Sources close to the situation told Instablog9ja that Franklin didn’t want the pregnant but the South African woman insisted on keeping it.
“Nicola got pregnant for him while working as the Head, Corporate Communications of one of Ubi’s recently launched startups,” the report said, adding that she had her baby shower on March 30th.
Shortly after, Ubi took to his Instagram to confirm that he will be a new dad soon, adding that the “whole idea” is to have all his children before he turns 40.
“When I am done having kids before 40 and then work on my six packs, go on Holiday with my kids and we run on the beach that’s the whole idea,” he wrote, adding, “At 50 I’ll have a 20 year old, 21 year old and a 17 year old. Maybe two more (five and I am done). This is the Biggest Blessings you can ever ask for so.”
See his posts below:
