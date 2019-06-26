Ubi Franklin Changes Tune, Says He Never Made N10bn in Seven Years

Ubi Franklin has withdrawn his earlier comments.

In case you missed it: the music boss recently sat down with Business Day for an interview, during which he claimed he made as much as N10 billion in seven years but lost all that money to a luxury lifestyle.

“From 2012 to yesterday, I’d made ten billion. The major part of that money was spent on flossing,” he said, adding, “I didn’t have the financial discipline at the time.”

The claims stirred heated conversation on social media, prompting Franklin to backtrack and rephrase his wordings.

“Yes in the last 8 years in all sectors we have transacted such amount and I did not say 10bn was profit,” he now says. “And if you doubt this, I can’t argue with you at all lol.”

See the earlier post here.

See his statement below: