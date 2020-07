It’s good news in the Ubi Franklin household as his son, Jayden, not only celebrated his birthday, his aunty also regained her freedom from the den of kidnappers.

The former record label executive shared the good news via his Instagram handle noting that the kidnappers came through after the ransom demanded was paid.

Ubi Franklin expressed his gratitude to God in a series of Instagram posts and urged everyone to be safe and cautious out there.

