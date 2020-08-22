Ubi Franklin Apologises for Slut-Shaming #BBNaija Star Nengi

Ubi Franklin has taken down a post he made about Big Brother Naija star Nengi, in which he alleged that she had sex with housemate Ozo.

The drama started this morning after some anonymous persons tagged Nengi to a false sex video. As if that was not enough, a video surfaced showing Nengi picking up a fabric she’d left on her bed, which Ubi Franklin alleged was her underwear.

“Ozo don off Nengi’s pant finally?” Ubi tagged the video, and this stirred a heated conversation on social media, with many people calling him out for slut-shaming the reality TV star.

We are tired of taking this Rubbish from these so called Celebrities who are constantly trying to destroy the image of Nengi, a young girl trying to make a good name for herself. Ubi Franklin being the latest idiot on the list. #StopTheAgendaOnNengi#BBNaija #NengiQueenOfContent pic.twitter.com/pbPjxmFFWH — 💙❤️Ultimate Kombo | Vote Nengi 🗡️ (@ultimate_kombo) August 22, 2020

See the backlash he faced, the music producer took the post down and issued what he’s passed as an apology to the reality TV star and her fans.

