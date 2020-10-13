Ubi Franklin and Jemima Osunde Trade Words Over His visit to Inspector General of Police

Ubi Franklin and Jemima Osunde had a war of words on Twitter after the the former posted pictures of himself in the company of Segun Awosanya of Segalink, D’banj, Korede Bello and others during the visit to the Inspector General of Police over the #EndSars campaign.

The actress had taken to Twitter to call out the record label executive cum blogger, stating that she did not ask him or Dbnaj for representation at such a meeting.

Ubi Franklin on obviously miffed by the shade replied the actress by telling her to shut up, noting that he didn’t go to represent her and she could quit the sense of importance.

Not done with the exchange, Jemima Osunde was quick to tell Ubi Franklin that he could never shut her up in a million years. She went on to reveal that she is fact, important as everyone else in the fight against police brutality.

The starlet asked Ubi what gave him the right to think he could be represent Nigerians in a closed door meeting speaking on something that concerns everyone and then posting a picture, smiling for the camera while people were dying.

Yet again, Ubi Franklin replied her asking of she had not seen him use his platform to speak up against the oppression by uniformed men and concluded that he went to represent himself and his family at the meeting.

