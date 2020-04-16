Ubi Franklin Addresses Claims that He’s a Deadbeat Dad

Ubi Franklin has spoken up after Nicola Siyo called him out on Instagram yesterday.

The music boss had reposted a video of the son he shares with Siyo, and the South African businesswoman slammed him, revealing that he never makes effort to see their boy.

Now, Ubi has explained why he can’t always visit their son, adding that he however takes care of the boy’s needs. “I have never missed out on sending money to my son, Shiloh, for his upkeep,” he wrote.

He continued, “I will never deny any of my children. Of course I have made my mistakes in life but none of my children is a mistake and I owe them all that duty as a father. I love all my children and even though distance might sometimes hinder my physical presence.”

