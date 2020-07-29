Ubi Frankin Wrestles Man Who Called Him Out for Lusting Over #BBNaija Stars

Ubi Franklin is no longer ashamed to flaunt his virility on social media.

The music producer got into an Instagram brawl with a fan who called him out after the music producer went on a rant about how he plans to win the attention of Big Brother Naija stars Erica and Nengi.

“Kiddwaya get moustache no mean say I no fit take on am for Erica,” he began, “Make una tell Nengi say I dey find love. I need to test my heart to see whether e dey work on not.”

And when a follower reminded him of the litter of children and babymothers he has all over the continent, the music producer fired back.

“Dis news don tey na. Why e dey bother you?” he told the follower, adding, “Go and carry your own cross. I sure say your children never chop.”

See the exchange:

