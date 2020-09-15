Uber, Bolt drivers protest in Abuja

Tens of Uber and Bolt drivers on Monday embarked on a protest in the nation’s capital Abuja against their service providers.

The protesting drivers are calling for a review in charges for services, commissions, and proper profiling of passengers.

The drivers insist that charges for services in Abuja remain the lowest when compared with other cities in the country.

They also alleged that the current customer profiling method by Uber and Bolt puts their members in harm’s way.

Hence the drivers are giving the operators of Uber and Bolt a seven-day ultimatum to address their demands or risk service withdrawal in the nation’s capital.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

