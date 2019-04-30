UBEC Chairman, Daughter Kidnapped in Kaduna

Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar, the board chairman of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), has been abducted by some armed bandits along the Kaduna-Abuja expressway.

Abubakar was abducted alongside his daughter and dozens of travellers on Monday afternoon while travelling from Kaduna to the federal capital territory (FCT).

The kidnappers reportedly ambushed the vehicle conveying the duo to Abuja around Kurmin Kare village along Kaduna-Abuja highway, shooting his driver dead in the process.

Yakubu Sabo, spokesman of the Kaduna state police command, said “the command received information at about 3:30pm on Monday that the chairman and his daughter were kidnapped.”

“We received information through DPO Katari that armed men in military uniform intercepted a Land Cruiser Jeep with Reg. No 07E o4 FG and Toyota Sienna with Reg. No SLJ 465 TN at Kurmin Kare Village along Kaduna – Abuja Express Way, and opened fire on the vehicles,” the statement read.

“In the process, the driver of the jeep was shot dead while the occupants, Dr. Muhammad Abubakar who is the chairman of Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) and his daughter were kidnapped.

“The occupants of the sienna; one Alowonle Olalere and Onuka Victor both of Ibadan Oyo State were injured and rescued to Katari Police Station.

“They were said to be returning from Kano where they went to shoot a film titled ‘the last step’.

“Combined Teams of PMF Men, Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Command, Special Forces and Operations Yaki were quickly mobilized to the area with a view to combing the bush for possible rescue of the victims and arresting the criminals.

“IGP’s IRT was also contacted for technical support in tracking the hoodlums. At the moment, the two vehicles were recovered to station.

“The Commissioner of Police, Ahmad Abdur-Rahman, appeals to members of the public to support the Police with relevant information that could assist in apprehending the perpetrators of this heinous act. He said the command will not be deterred in its efforts to bring crime to the barest minimum in the State. He said the hoodlums are only testing our collective will and we cannot relent.”