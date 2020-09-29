UAE plans to land spacecraft on moon by 2024

emmanuelNewsNo Comment on UAE plans to land spacecraft on moon by 2024

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced an ambitious new project to explore the moon and land an unmanned spacecraft on it in 2024.

Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum wrote on Twitter on Tuesday that the Emirati-made explorer would be named “Rashid” after his late father, “the builder of the renaissance of Dubai.”

He stated that if it succeeds, the UAE will be the fourth nation in the world to have a spacecraft land on the moon and the first Arab state to do so.

The move came after the UAE successfully launched the Mars explorer “Hope” from Japan in July, marking the Arab world’s first interplanetary mission.

The probe should take seven months to reach Mars, where it is expected to spend two years in orbit, capturing images and studying the planet’s atmosphere and changing seasons.

,

Related Posts

Join Oct 1 protest if you’re like Fela – Sowore challenges Burna Boy

September 29, 2020

To escape child marriage, 15-year-old girl flees Plateau to Ekiti

September 29, 2020

COVID-19: Nigeria records 136 new cases; global death toll surpasses 1million

September 29, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply