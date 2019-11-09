U23 Afcon: Olympic Eagles begin title defence against Cote d’Ivoire

Nigeria’s Olympic Eagles will begin the defence of the title they won four years ago in Senegal when they face Cote d’l voire today (Saturday) in their opening Group B game of the 2019 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations at the Al Salam Stadium, Cairo.

Following the absence of captain Azubuike Okechukwu and Taiwo Awoniyi, former FIFA U17 World Cup –winning captain Kelechi Nwakali will be stand-in captain for the clash.

The Imama Amakapabo-led side spent six days in Ismailia fine-tuning preparations for the finals before arriving in Cairo on Wednesday, where they are staying at the Novotel Hotel and Resorts.

In a chat with journalists in Cairo, Amakapabo assured Nigerian home and abroad that the side that the lads won’t disappoint.

The Olympic Eagles will also face Zambia and South Africa in the group.

Hosts Egypt defeated Mali 1-0 in the competition’s opening game, while Ghana and Cameroon battled to a 1-1 draw.

