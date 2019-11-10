U23 Afcon: Cote d’Ivoire sink Nigeria

Nigeria U-23 team fell 1-0 to Cote d’Ivoire in their first Group B match of the 2019 CAF U-23 Africa Cup of Nations at the Al Salam Stadium, Cairo, on Saturday evening.

The Olympic Eagles finished the game with 10-men after centre-back Olisa Ndah was sent off for a poor tackle inside the box 20 minutes from time with Silas Gnaka scoring the resultant penalty kick.

Nigeria goalkeeper Adamu Abubakar made a fantastic save in the 16th minute to deny the Ivorians of a likely opener.

Head coach Imama Amapakabo made two quick fire changes in the 54th and 56th minutes respectively bringing on Sunday Faleye and Sunusi Ibrahim for Olabiran Muyiwa and Bright Enobakahre respectively, but to little effect.

Orji Okonkwo came close to scoring for the Olympic Eagles in the 65th minute but his header off a corner kick hit the cross bar.

The Eagles, who now sit bottom of the group, will face Zambia in their next game on Tuesday at the Al Salam Stadium.