U20 World Cup: Senegal Knock Nigeria Out

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles have been knocked out of the ongoing FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland after they were beaten 2-1 by Senegal on Monday.

The Senegalese struck twice in the first-half to take a half-time lead. And while Success Makanjuola pulled one back in the second half, it was not enough to save the Flying Eagles from crashing out.

It marks another disappointing end for Nigeria at the U20 World Cup – a tournament the country has yet to win despite making the finals on two occasions.

There were hopes of improvement from the Paul Aigbogun tutored side after they squeezed into the knockout rounds as one of the best third placed sides.

But a lack of coherence going forward and defensive frailties undid the side against their more articulate West African neighbours.