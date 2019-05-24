U20 World Cup: Sagna Sets Record as Senegal Breeze Past Tahiti

It took only 9.6 seconds for forward Amadou Sagna to score the first goal of the Fifa Under-20 World Cup Poland 2019 – the fastest goal in the history of the competition – as Senegal blitzed Tahiti 3-0 at Lublin Stadium.

The Young Lions of Teranga were on their game from the off, piling on pressure and seizing control with a 2-0 lead inside 30 minutes.

Sagna wasn’t done turning heads after the first minute, either. The 19-year-old netted a hat-trick in the Group A opener, scoring one final time in the 50th minute to secure all three points and a perfect start for the Africans.

Earlier, Colombia beat hosts Poland 2-0 at Lodz Stadium amid a festive atmosphere as the tournament got underway.

Forward Ivan Angulo opened the scoring in the 23rd minute, capitalising on an errant pass from Sebastian Walukiewicz.

Colombia would add a second goal late on, this time with substitute Luis Sandoval doing the damage.

Both teams will play again on Sunday: Poland square off against a Tahiti side also looking for their first win, while Colombia take on Senegal at the top of Group A.