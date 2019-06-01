U20 World Cup: Nigeria to Take on Senegal in the Round of 16

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles will face Senegal in the Round of 16 of the ongoing U20 Fifa World Cup in Poland.

Paul Aigbogun’s Flying Eagles qualified for the knockout phase by the skin of their teeth after holding Ukraine to a 1-1 draw in Bielsko-Biała on Thursday.

And they will now face the Young Lions of Teranga who finished as Group A winners for a chance to battle for a place in the quarter-final.

The encounter holds on Monday at the Lodz Stadium, Lodz with the winner facing either Japan or South Korea in the last eight.

Youssouph Dabo’s Senegal were runners-up at the 2019 Africa U20 Cup of Nations where they bowed to champions Mali on penalties.

They are unbeaten in Poland – winning two games and getting a draw without conceding any goal.

Mali, meanwhile, were rewarded for their second place finish with a date with Argentina in Bielsko-Biała on Tuesday.

The winners of the clash will face either Italy or hosts Poland in the last eight.