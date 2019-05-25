U20 World Cup: Flying Eagles Hammer Qatar 4-0

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles opened their 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup with a bang after crushing Qatar 4-0 in their group D opening match.

Nigeria, runners-up to Portugal in 1989 and Argentina in 2005, raced to a 2-0 lead inside 25 minutes.

Ikouwem Utin deceived his marker and unleashed a swerving shot, which Shehab Mamdouh could only push into the path of Maxwell Effiom, whose first-time volley broke the deadlock.

Utin then somehow sprung four challenges down the left and cut the ball back to present Okechukwa Offia with a comfortable finish from close range.

Qatar did have their chances with Zulkifilu Rabiu catapulting himself across the Tychy turf to make an outstanding block from Yusuf Abdurisag.

Olawale Oremade, Flying Eagles goalkeeper, was also alert to break up a three-on-one from which the underdogs should have made more.

But the Asians were further punished when Tom Dele-Bashiru, plying his trade with Manchester City, made it 3-0 before Aliu Salawudeen’s turn and shot completed the rout.

Both sides return to action on Monday, when Qatar face Ukraine and Nigeria take on the U.S.