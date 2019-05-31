U20 World Cup: Flying Eagles Advance as Best Losers

Nigeria Flying Eagles came back from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Ukraine in the FIFA U20 World Cup at the Bielsko Biala Stadium on Thursday night.

The result sees Nigeria finish third in Group D with four points from three games, and just good enough to advance to the knockout rounds.

Danylo Sikan fired the Eastern Europe side ahead on the half hour after he stole behind the post to head home with goalkeeper Olawale Oremade unable to get his fist to the ball.

Paul Aigbogun’s side should have drawn level before half time when Tijani Mohammed lined up a spot kick.

But the Banik Ostrava forward was denied from 12 yards as goalkeeper Andriy Lunin guessed the right way.

The Flying Eagles came back stronger after restart, and were rewarded in the 51st minute through a VAR adjudged penalty after a defender held the ball in the box following pressure from Tijani.

This time Tijani dusted himself off to send the keeper the wrong way. Both sides had chances to increase the tally, but in the end, settled for the 1-1 score.