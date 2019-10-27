U17 World Cup: Nigeria beat Hungary 4-2

The Golden Eaglets of Nigeria have opened their 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup campaign with a rip-roaring 4-2 victory over Hungary at the Estádio Olímpico, Goiânia, Brazil.

Gyorgy Komaromi opened scoring for Hungary as early as three minutes into the match, with Samson Tijani converting a penalty for Nigeria after 20 minutes to draw level.

Samuel Major scored to gift Hungary the lead again in the 28th minute, and despite dominating play, it took until the 79th minute for the Manu Garba led side to draw level gain through Usman Ibrahim.

Oluwatimilehin Adeniyi scored to give Nigeria the lead for the first time in the match three minutes later, before Samson Tijani rounded the match up, scoring his free-kick at the 87th minute to seal the three points.

Five-time champions Nigeria will next meet Ecuador on Tuesday night.