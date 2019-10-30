U17 World Cup: Ibrahim Said nets hat-trick as Golden Eaglets fightback to beat Ecuador

Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets have booked a place in the last 16 of the FIFA U-17 World Cup tournament ongoing in Brazil.

The Manu Garba led team continued their winning streak on Tuesday night in Goiania with a brilliant fightback to beat Ecuador 3-2 in the second Group B match of the competition.

Ibrahim Sa’id netted the opener for the five-time champions just five minutes after kickoff.

But moments later, defender Daniel Jinadu made a mistake which led to an own goal against Nigeria as Ecuador grabbed an equaliser and sustained it till the end of the first half.

Barely 10 minutes after the restart, Johan Mina put the South American side ahead for the first time by converting from the spot.

However, Nigeria’s hopes of winning were revived again when Sa’id scored an equaliser in the eighty-fifth minute with a beautiful curling effort into the top corner.

Five-time champions Nigeria reclaimed the lead for the Eaglets four minutes later with Saíd scoring his hat-trick.

Nigeria lead the group with six points, followed by Ecuador with three.

Hungary and Australia, who will meet later on Wednesday (today), are third and fourth on the table having lost their opening games.