U17 World Cup: Eaglets lose 2-1 to Australia

Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets lost to Australia 2-1 in a dead rubber third group B match at the ongoing FIFA U-17 world cup at the Estadio Bezerrao in Brazil.

Peter Olawale’s first strike in the competition was not enough to overturn the brace from Australia’s Noah Botic, which ensured a first-ever win for the Aussies over Nigeria at the FIFA U-17 World Cup, after six attempts.

Five-time champs Nigeria failed to pull a comeback, unlike the other two group fixtures which they recorded victories, but secured six points from a possible nine, and finished top of the group

Coach Manu Garba’s boys could not be overtaken by Ecuador’s 3-2 victory over Hungary in the other group game played simultaneously due to a superior goal advantage.

Nigeria, gunning for a record-extending sixth title, will play their round of 16 match on November 5.