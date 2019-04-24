U17 Afcon: Golden Eaglets Lose 9-10 to Guinea

Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets have lost the Semi-Finals match of the 13th Africa U17 Cup of Nations in Tanzania to Guinea.

The Manu Garba-led side lost 10-9 to the Guineans during a thrilling penalty shootout after the game ended 0-0 after regulation time at the National Stadium, Dar es Salam.

The spine-tingling marathon penalty shootout ended when Ogaga Oduko heaved his effort sky-high to send the Junior Syli Nationale into Sunday’s final.

As is characteristic of their play at the tournament, Nigeria squandered golden opportunities that would have long settled the encounter before the end of regulation time.

The result means Nigeria, already with a ticket to the FIFA U17 World Cup finals holding in Brazil later this year, will battle for the bronze medal on Saturday.