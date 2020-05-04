Tyson would beat Wilder, Fury, Joshua – De La Hoya

Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya has claimed that Mike Tyson would smoke out current heavyweights Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder at the age of 53 after the boxing star showcased his amazing skills in a recent video.

Former heavyweight champ Tyson knocked out 44 of his rivals during a glittering 20-year career, which saw him become one of the biggest stars in world sport.

Since hanging his gloves in 2005, he has been more famous for appearing in film, podcasts and his own cannabis company.

But this week a video emerged on social media of Tyson hitting the pads and showing the blistering speed and power that propelled him to the summit of the heavyweight division back in the day.

The clip left many fans feeling ‘Iron Mike’ as Tyson is fondly called, could handle himself against the heavyweight stars of today.

And De La Hoya, who won world titles at six different weight classes, backed Tyson should he face any of the top heavyweights.

“I’m sure that if he trains for 12 rounds, right now he’ll knock out any heavyweight,” De la Hoya said via The Sun.

There has been talk of Tyson making a return to boxing this year, although it is unlikely it will be on the professional stage, with exhibition bouts for charity lined up.

And sessions in the gym have left Tyson feeling he is in the best shape of his life, despite being in his fifties and well past his peak.

“I’ve been hitting the mitts for the last week,” he said on Instagram Live with rapper T.I. “That’s been tough, my body is really jacked up and really sore from hitting the mitts.

“I’ve been working out, I’ve been trying to get in the ring, I think I’m going to box some exhibitions and get in shape.

“I want to go to the gym and get in shape to be able to box three or four-round exhibitions for some charities and stuff.”

As badly as boxing fans want Tyson back in the ring, we can only hope he sticks to charities in the event of any return.

And yeah, he remains the baddest man on the planet!

