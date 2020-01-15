Tyson Fury Says He’s Masturbating 7 Times a Day in Preparation for Deontay Wilder Rematch

Tyson Fury has revealed that he is masturbating in preparation for his big fight with Deontay Wilder next month.

The boxer spoke about this at their press conference on Tuesday, saying that that he’s also training by masturbating seven times a day. he said this with a smile on his face, and explained that the purpose is to keep his testosterone levels up.

Yeah, he really said that!

See the video below:

Tyson Fury on ways he's preparing for Wilder: "I'm masturbating 7 times a day to keep my testosterone pumping. Pump it, pump it, pump it, pump it up! Dontcha know! I gotta to keep active & the testosterone flowing for the fight. Don't want the levels to go down." #WilderFury2 pic.twitter.com/nZQtduJxnO — Manouk Akopyan (@ManoukAkopyan) January 14, 2020

Their rematch will take place in Las Vegas on February 22.