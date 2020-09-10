Tyrese Gibson to Star Alongside John Malkovich in Action Thriller ‘Red 48’

Tyrese Gibson is set to make a comeback on the screen again.

Per THR, the actor-singer and John Malkovich and Michael Jai White will star in Red 48, an indie action thriller from Yale Productions.

Per the outlet:

Jon Keeyes (The Harrowing) is directing the feature, which has an original script by Mickey Solis and is wrapping production this week in and around the Tri-State area.

Gibson will play Kyle Snowden, a troubled former Marine turned child protective service officer who must save an immigrant child from a dangerous criminal who has trapped them and other hostages inside a convenience store. Adding more power to the keg: The store is owned by the Snowden’s stepfather, Sam Safty, being played by Malkovich. White plays Sparks, the Safty’s no-nonsense bodyguard and confidant.

Gibson is also producing the project along with Keeyes. Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman are producing via their Yale Productions banner.

We can’t wait!

