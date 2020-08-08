Tyrese Gibson Says His Beef With Dwayne Johnson “Really Just Came Down to Survival’

Tyrese Gibson has now explained his one-sided beef with Dwayne Johnson.

Recall that the singer-actor accused Johnson of “breaking up the family” of the Fast & Furious franchise for agreeing to the spinoff—Hobbs and Shaw.

The beef was brutal, one-sided, and messy, and it stretched for days.

Now, speaking on Fat Joe’s Instagram, Tyrese described himself as someone who’s simply “too real to fake it.”

“It really just came down to survival,” he said about his qualms with The Rock. “I think, at the end of the day, if you could ever see yourself saying ‘You know what? I don’t have a competitive bone in my body.’ I pride myself literally on not beefing and not going at nobody, not having no issues with nobody. But, you know, I’m a hood n***a that will protect survival at all costs.”

He doesn’t mind the “politics” of the situation, he added, noting that he was “very vocal” about his issues at the time and thought Johnson himself would understand why.

“It’s not in me to say anything new about that man,” he said. “I wish him the best. He’s a great father and now a husband and, you know, literally if you look at footage and photos all over the internet, he’s a giant bear. He’s just a great, great guy with a big heart and we just kinda got into a situation that ended up playing out for the world to see. But I don’t have any ill will feelings and we may end up doing Fast 10 and 11 together. You just never know.”

Tyrese added that any comments he made publicly came from a place of survival and noted that he has admiration for Johnson and how he handles his career.

“I got love for the Rock,” he said. “I wish him well. He’s one of the biggest movie stars in the world and I look up to him and respect him.”

Watch him below:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

