Tyra Banks to Host and Executive-Produce ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Congratulations to Tyra Banks!

CNN is reporting that the former supermodel have now been revealed as the new host and executive producer of “Dancing with the Stars.”

Confirming this in a statement, Banks said, “I’ve been a fan of ‘DWTS’ since its beginning … The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances … it’s always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk.”

She added, “Tom has set a powerful stage, and I’m excited to continue the legacy and put on my executive producer and hosting hats.”

Also, longtime host Tom Bergeron on Monday announced that he will not be returning to the dancing competition show after 15 years in his role. Also, co-host Erin Andrews will also not be returning.

And addressing the sudden change of things, ABC and BBC Productions, which produce the series, say they are heading in “a new creative direction.”

