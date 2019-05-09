Tyra first made her Sports Illustrated cover debut in 1996, sharing the stage with model Valeria Mazza.

The supermodel returned in 1997 to for a solo cover, and she became the first black woman to grace the cover all on her own. And yesterday, 22 years after her debut, Tyra took to Twitter to remind people that beauty comes in all shapes, sizes, and ages.

“This is for everybody that has been told that they are not good enough because of their body, their age, their everything. #BanX is here to tell you that you ARE friggin’ fierce no matter what anybody says!” she tweeted.

And in an accompanying video, she said, “Being the first Black woman on the cover — I didn’t dream it because I never thought it was possible. And almost like this, I never thought it’d be possible at 45 years old on the cover of this magazine again.”

