Tyra Banks Lands First-Look Deal With Disney Television Studios

Congratulations to Tyra Banks!

The model reportedly has just snagged a major first-look deal with Disney Television Studios’ ABC Signature, and will be developing both scripted and unscripted content.

“Ever since I was a little girl growing up in Inglewood, California, I’ve been enamored by the magic of Disney. Joining the family at ABC feels like a homecoming of sorts,” she said in a statement obtained by Variety.

She added: “Karey Burke, Rob Mills, Jonnie Davis and their teams are visionary leaders. My Bankable team and I are pumped to create dynamic, can’t-miss programming that is loud, splashy and spans to international shores. From dramas and docu-series to comedies and cartoons, we’re coming to your screens with a mission to entertain you and your families in the most unexpected ways.”

And Burke had this to say about her: “Tyra’s fierce and undeniable passion has not only made her one of the biggest stars to date, it has created an incredible connection with female audiences across multiple generations. We are so excited to welcome Bankable into the family and are looking forward to collaborating with Tyra and her all-star, female-led team.”

