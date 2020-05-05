Tyra Banks Faces Backlash After Old ANTM Videos Reveal Her Harshness

Tyra Banks is catching a lot of flak on Twitter after folks unearthed old videos from an episode of America’s Next Top Model, in which she body-shamed young black women.

In one of the clips, Banks tore down a black woman, mocked her gap-teeth, and told her she was not the kind of girl anyone wants to see on a magazine cover.

And that was not all; folks resurrected some of the harshest criticisms, bothering on the racist, that Banks her her panel of white judges perpetuated during the show.

See them below:

Why was this allowed to air wtf Tyra banks is going to straight hell pic.twitter.com/xtiWl3srKJ — Aisha Oladapo (@OladapoAisha) May 5, 2020

More videos are starting to resurface about Tyra Banks being an evil dictator on on ANTM throughout the show years. There was absolutely a specific type of regulation, silencing and policing that was directed towards Black women on the show, and dark skinned Black women in particular.

Nah how did Tyra get away with this LOL pic.twitter.com/XrguUvgWFh — Tanya Compas (@TanyaCompas) May 2, 2020

so ur telling me tyra rrly saw this poor man and thought he needed a “beard weave”??? i- pic.twitter.com/cNkXr8eqCt — maya 🦋 (@memeculturemaya) May 5, 2020

So there was this guy brought on the Tyra show who hated Black people/being Black and Tyra had her team turn him into a white guypic.twitter.com/qxBdnFMI3t — Fiona Applebum says don't buy Shaun King's Book! (@WrittenByHanna) May 5, 2020

This was straight up anti-black lol also Yaya was ahead of the curve RE: the yeehaw agenda and if Tyra had an iota of taste or style she would see that the mixture of afrocentricity and cowboy aesthetics was subversive but noo. Tyra has never been high fashion! & that's on Naomi! https://t.co/w8SaXguSrm — Bolu Babalola (@BeeBabs) May 5, 2020

And here’s what model Slick Woods wrote about Tyra Banks on Instagram days ago:

This is what Slick Woods had to say about Tyra Banks recently 😂 we can’t discredit everything Tyra did but… pic.twitter.com/yEp8YsFBTo — F (@ohfads) May 5, 2020

Tyra Banks had yet to address all of these as at press time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

