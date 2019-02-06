Tyra Banks has announced plans to launch a theme park and entertainment experience called Modelland.

The supermodel and entrepreneur announced the news on Twitter this week, in a post in which she said the 21,000-square-foot site in Santa Monica, California, will be a place where “everyone can be a model.”

And in a statement shared with Today, she said the park is “a new world of storytelling and adventure in a grand, fantastical, physical place where all expressions of beauty are celebrated.”

The statement continued, saying that the park “invites all visitors to redefine what a model really is and for people to be the dream versions of themselves. Each will undertake a transformational journey to celebrate their unique beauty.”

Also, visitors will be able to immerse themselves in a “fantasy version of the modeling world” that includes interactive experiences, shopping, dining, and special events.”

And now, folks can’t wait for the launch.

See her tweet:

My dream for you will soon be a reality. #ModelLand A place where everyone can be a model. A place where all beauty is celebrated. I can’t wait for you to Step Into Your Light. Head over to https://t.co/wCPYo9oQrx to sign up for more information. #ModelLand pic.twitter.com/5TgqyebSoX — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) February 5, 2019