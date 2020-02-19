Tyler, the Creator Mocks Theresa May: ‘I Know She’s at Home Pissed Off

Tyler, The Creator had the best response for Theresa May almost five years after he was forced to cancel his UK tour date.

In 2015, the rapper was banned for three to five years by May, who was home secretary at the time, for the abrasive lyrics in his music. “Coming to the UK is a privilege, and we expect those who come here to respect our shared values,” the Home Office said at the time.

Tyler’s manager, Christian Clancy, further revealed the letter from the Home Office that alleged that Tyler’s music “encourages violence and intolerance of homosexuality,” and “fosters hatred with views that seek to provoke others to terrorist acts.”

Well, last night the artiste won the award for Best International Male at the 2020 BRIT Awards on Tuesday, and during his speech, he took a shot at former UK prime minister.

“I want to give a special shout-out to someone who I hold dear to my heart, who made it where I couldn’t come to this country five years ago,” he said. “I know she’s at home pissed off. Thank you Theresa May.”

