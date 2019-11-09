Tyler, the Creator Launches His Super Clunky Gianno Converse Shoe

Tyler, the Creator has announced a new Golf le Fleur design that many critics have described as his most extreme yet.

Per Vogue, the new design, called Gianno, is a super chunky, hiking boot-inspired sneaker that serves as his first completely original design for the brand.

The report continued:

The shoe, which also takes inspiration from Converse’s vast archive of basketball sneakers, comes in a few different colorways—there’s a rusty brown, accented by a Klein blue, and one in light cream with hints of seafoam green. You can just as easily imagine Tyler hiking up a mountain in Giannos (thanks to their geometric tread), as you can envision one of his skater friends wearing them with a pair of baggy jeans. Leave it to Tyler to create a shoe that unites two distinct worlds.

Check them out below: