Tyler, the Creator Launches His Super Clunky Gianno Converse Shoe

ukamakaFashionNo Comment on Tyler, the Creator Launches His Super Clunky Gianno Converse Shoe

Tyler, the Creator has announced a new Golf le Fleur design that many critics have described as his most extreme yet.

Per Vogue, the new design, called Gianno, is a super chunky, hiking boot-inspired sneaker that serves as his first completely original design for the brand.

The report continued:

The shoe, which also takes inspiration from Converse’s vast archive of basketball sneakers, comes in a few different colorways—there’s a rusty brown, accented by a Klein blue, and one in light cream with hints of seafoam green. You can just as easily imagine Tyler hiking up a mountain in Giannos (thanks to their geometric tread), as you can envision one of his skater friends wearing them with a pair of baggy jeans. Leave it to Tyler to create a shoe that unites two distinct worlds.

Check them out below:

,

Related Posts

MET Gala Announces Its 2020 Theme: About Time: Fashion and Duration

November 8, 2019

#BBNaija Finalist Cee-C Celebrates 27th Birthday With Stunning Bikini Photos

November 6, 2019

Keanu Reeves Wants to ‘Openly Share His Life’ with Artist Girlfriend Alexandra Grant

November 6, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *