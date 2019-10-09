Tyler Perry’s Studio to Include a Compound for Displaced Women and LGBT Youths

“I tell you what I’m most excited about next is that pulling this next phase off is building a compound for trafficked women, girls, homeless women, LGBTQ youth who are put out and displaced,” said Perry, who has become the first African American to outright own a major studio.

He continued, “And having a compound that is a beautiful place…where they’re trained in the business and they become self-sufficient, they live in nice apartments, there’s daycare, there’s all these wonderful things that allows them to reenter society and then pay it forward again. So, that’s what I hope to do soon.”

Perry also pointed out that the studio was also built on a former Confederate army base—a fact that he says further underscores the historic and cultural significance of the complex.

“Think about the poetic justice in that,” he said. “The Confederate Army is fighting to keep Negroes enslaved in America, fighting, strategy, planning on this very ground. And now this very ground is owned by me.”

