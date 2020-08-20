Tyler Perry Will Receive 2020 Governors Award At Primetime Emmy Awards

Congratulations to Tyler Perry!

The Hollywood filmmaker and The Perry Foundation reportedly will receive the Television Academy’s 2020 Governors Award. Deadline adds that the entertainment mogul will be presented with the Emmy statuette during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast on ABC on Sept. 20.

Perry is “recognized for his achievements in television and his commitment to offering opportunities to marginalized communities through personal and The Perry Foundation programs of inclusion, engagement, employment and other philanthropic initiatives.”

Also, Deadline added that “the Governors Award [ is] given to top entertainers, including Johnny Carson, Bob Hope and Lucille Ball. Over the last three decades, the statuette had been handed out largely to TV shows and networks. No Governors Award was given out last year; the previous four went to Star Trek, ITVS, American Idol and A+E Networks.”

Congrats again to Perry.

Watch the famous BET Awards speech that shook up the entertain world in 2019:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

