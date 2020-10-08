Tyler Perry to Be Honoured at E! People’s Choice Awards

Congratulations to Tyler Perry!

The legendary filmmaker will receive the People’s Champion award at the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards, THR is reporting, and this comes after he received the Governors Award at the 2020 Emmys.

Perry will be recognized for his trailblazing work in entertainment, commitment to multiple charitable organizations and ability to inspire empathy and progress for humankind.

“In a year of unrest and uncertainty, Tyler Perry proved a natural leader,” E!’s general manager of news, live events and lifestyle digital, Jen Neal, said in a statement. “From his pioneering efforts in successfully, and safely, restarting production and creating jobs at Tyler Perry Studios, to personally supporting charities and families in need, he continuously inspires hope in people. We are honored to present him with the People’s Champion of 2020 Award.”

We can’t wait!

