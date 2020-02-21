Tyler Perry Set to Receive Oprah Winfrey Honour

Tyler Perry will receive The Hollywood Reporter‘s Oprah Winfrey Empowerment Award at its annual Empowerment in Entertainment gala in May.

Per THR, the award honours those who have created opportunities for people of color, women, members of the LGBTQ community and the next generation of the entertainment industry. Winfrey will present Perry with the award, which she first received at last year’s event, where it was renamed in her honor.

“I’m honored to be recognized with this award, named after the woman who was instrumental in helping me forge my own path in Hollywood,” said Perry. “Oprah has been a North Star for me as well as countless others.”

“I am so deeply proud of the ways that Tyler Perry has created opportunities of inclusion for so many people in entertainment through all of his work,” said Oprah Winfrey. “He is a self-taught, self-sustaining, self-made industry force that embodies the Empowerment Award.”

The event will be held May 6 in Los Angeles and is accompanied by a dedicated issue of THR that spotlights entertainment’s leaders of change

Congratulations to him!

