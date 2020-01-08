Tyler Perry Reveals He Writes All Of His Shows: “I Have No Writers Room

Tyler Perry has stirred a lot of conversation after he revealed he writes all of his own TV shows, without any assistance from a writers room.

The actor-writer made the revelation Monday in a video on Instagram. The clip shows the entertainment mogul narrating as a camera pans across a stack of scripts from his Oprah Winfrey Network drama The Haves and The Have Nots; his new BET+ series The Oval and Sistas; and other projects.

“I don’t know if you know this, but all shows on television have a writers room and most of the time there are ten people, 12, whatever that write on these television shows,” Perry explained. “I have no writers room. Nobody writes any of my work. I write it all.”

Perry then said he posted the video to make a point. “I wrote all of these scripts by myself in 2019. What’s my point? Work ethic!” he added.

While many people praised him, some fans pointed out in the comments section that it wouldn’t hurt to give writers the opportunity to shine on his shows and films. “Amazing,” the commenter said, but added: “Doesn’t hurt to hire more writers/directors to improve ya content. Share some of that.”

See his post below: