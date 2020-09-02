Tyler Perry is the Latest Hollywood Billionaire According to Forbes

Tyler Perry has been named a billionaire by Forbes magazine.

The financial publication conferred the playwright, producer, director and actor with the billionaire status, putting his networth at $1 billion.

According to Forbes, Tyler Perry has earned more than $1.5 billion in pretax income since 2005.

Forbes shared a clip of its latest issue which had the latest Hollywood billionaire as its cover star via its official Instagram page.

The consummate film enthusiast has a long list of creative output he has gifted the world, with him owning the the rights to all his works which includes; at least 2 dozen stage plays, over 1200 episodes of television, about 22 feature films, and the crowning glory, his 330 acre Tyler Perry studio lot which sits comfortably at the southern limits of Atlanta.

The father of one who has always shared his story of rising through the ranks from a poor janitor to a billionaire, has indeed secured the bag.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

