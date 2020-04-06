Tyler Perry Gives Atlanta Restaurant Employees $21,000 Tip

Tyler Perry is out there appreciating workers who are braving the pandemic and serving the public at the risk of their own lives.

Per TMZ, the actor-filmmaker gave out $21,000 in tips to workers at a Houston’s restaurant in Atlanta; the five-figure tip amounted to $500 each for 42 employees. And this comes at a time when many economies and businesses are taking a beating; restaurants (and the hospitality business, in general) are the worse hit because the ban on public gatherings.

TMZ adds that Perry’s a supporter of the chain and that he frequents the particular location that got this sum.

