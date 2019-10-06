Tyler Perry Christens His Massive New Studio in Atlanta

Last night, Tyler Perry launched his massive new film studio, and his fellow entertainers showed up for the Atlanta event and even walked the red carpet.

“I think it’s pivotal in everything that we’ve done, everything that we’re doing still, that we continue to try to motivate and inspire people,” Perry told The Associated Press as he shook hands with well-wishers, per THR.

Some of those spotted at the event included Beyonce, Oprah Winfrey, Spike Lee, Cicely Tyson, Samuel L. Jackson, Halle Berry, and others who helped Perry christen his new facility, a 330-acre studio that once served as a Confederate army base.

“He didn’t wait for other people to validate or to say you should go this way or that way. He said I’m going to create my own way and as we can see here, become a force for himself,” Winfrey said about Tyler. “I remember when he was thinking about buying this place and I said ‘You’d be crazy not to take it.'”

Samuel L. Jackson pointed to Perry’s vision as the key to his ascent. “This is more about Tyler the entrepreneur. The visionary. A guy who understands that ownership means that you can do what you want,” Jackson said as he paused along the red carpet.

Tyler Perry Studios has 12 soundstages, each named after seminal black actors and actresses.